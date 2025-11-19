The release of Disney's live-action "Moana" teaser on November 17 triggered significant online controversy, with fans accusing the studio of making "racist" changes to the lead character's appearance.

The 59-second preview, which surpassed 4 million views, introduced Catherine Laga'aia as Moana, replacing original voice actress Auli'i Cravalho from the 2016 animated film.

Laga'aia, a 17-year-old Australian actress of Samoan descent, will be performing the iconic song "How Far I'll Go" and will appear in her film debut. Prior to this role, Laga'aia had limited acting experience, appearing in three episodes of Amazon Prime Video's Australian drama series "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." Her father, Jay Laga'aia, is an established actor known for his role as Captain Typho in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy. In an official statement, the young actress expressed her connection to the role, stating that her grandfather comes from Fa'aala, Palauli in Savai'i, and her grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of 'Upolu in Samoa.

The primary focus of criticism centered on the character's hair styling. In the original animated film, Moana features prominent, tightly curled hair, characteristic of her Polynesian heritage. Social media users highlighted that in the live-action teaser, Laga'aia's hair appeared significantly less curly, styled in loose waves rather than the frizzy curls depicted in the source material. Critics questioned why Disney would alter such a defining feature of the character, with some arguing that the changes contradicted the film's representation of Polynesian culture.

Beyond hair concerns, some viewers questioned the casting decision itself, claiming it did not accurately reflect the animated character. Other commenters pushed back against these critiques, clarifying that Moana's Polynesian ethnicity makes Laga'aia's casting appropriate, noting that Polynesian cultures encompass Cook Islander, Hawaiian, and Māori identities.

The backlash extends Disney's recent pattern of controversy surrounding live-action adaptations. The studio faced substantial criticism over its "Snow White" remake. Some viewers also criticized the teaser's heavy reliance on CGI, arguing it felt inauthentic for a supposedly live-action production.

The film reunites Dwayne Johnson, who reprises his voice role as demigod Maui, marking the first instance an actor physically portrays a character they originally voiced in a Disney animated film. The supporting cast includes John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala. The movie is being directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail and produced by Johnson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Auli'i Cravalho. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on July 10, 2026.