Netflix has officially greenlit a sixth season of the hit romantic dramedy "Emily in Paris," breathing new life into the adventures of the titular American marketing executive just weeks after Season 5 premiered on the streaming platform.

Season 5 of "Emily in Paris" arrived on Netflix on December 18 and quickly captured significant viewer attention, accumulating 26.8 million global views within its first 11 days. The success prompted Netflix to announce the renewal on January 5, with star Lily Collins confirming the news through a creative video showing her blowing out a candle shaped like the number "6" positioned on a croissant.

The show's Season 5 finale set up intriguing possibilities for what lies ahead. After returning to Paris from Rome, where Emily had attempted to build a new life with Italian businessman Marcello, her former flame Gabriel—a French chef played by Lucas Bravo—extends an invitation for her to join him in Greece, creating a significant cliffhanger that hints at the direction Season 6 might take, according to People.

Collins herself has expressed enthusiasm about the potential Greece storyline. "Hello? I would love to go to Greece," the actress said when discussing the possibility of her character accepting Gabriel's invitation. She also suggested that Greece could factor into the narrative through another storyline, noting that Mindy's bachelorette party could potentially take place there.

In an Instagram post, actor Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel, shared a message from director and executive producer Andrew Fleming regarding the possibility of moving the set to Greece.

Series creator Darren Star has similarly confirmed that a Greek adventure is on the table. "I hope she wants to go," Star told Bustle when asked about Emily potentially traveling to Greece. The showrunner has also hinted that the show's geographical scope could expand further, mentioning London as another potential location given that character Alfie hails from that city.

The fifth season saw Emily navigate complex relationship dynamics and career challenges in Rome before deciding that her future belonged back in Paris. However, the finale's unexpected reconnection with Gabriel and his subsequent Greece invitation suggests the show is far from finished exploring Emily's European romance and professional growth.

With Netflix committing to Season 6, fans can expect the core cast to return, including Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Bravo as Gabriel, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, and the rest of the ensemble that has defined the series. The exact release date for the new season has not been announced, though production is expected to take place sometime in 2026, as per the Town and Country Mag.