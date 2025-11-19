Kim Kardashian is once again the center of a parenting debate after her 12-year-old daughter, North West, showed off a dermal finger piercing on social media.

The close-up videos, first spotted in September, quickly spread across TikTok and Reddit, where many users questioned why the preteen was allowed to get the uncommon and risky body modification.

A dermal piercing sits flat under the skin and uses a small anchor to hold the jewelry in place.

Because it does not have a traditional entry and exit point, experts say it can be dangerous—especially on the hands, which collect germs and are bumped often.

Several piercing studios in the United States do not perform this type of procedure on anyone under 18.

The criticism grew stronger after a TikTok user shared a video on Nov. 11 calling the piercing "heartbreaking."

According to People, two days later, Kim and North's shared TikTok account replied softly: "it's okay." It was the only direct response the pair gave as more comments poured in.

Some people defended the tween, writing that the piercing did not affect anyone else. Others argued that North should be free to express herself.

But many commenters disagreed, saying the piercing was unsafe for a child.

One person wrote that the risks—including infection, rejection, and possible nerve damage—were "unnecessarily high." Another argued that a 12-year-old "is not mature enough to care for this piercing responsibly."

Expert Warns Against North West's Finger Piercing

Professional piercers also raised concerns. Trist'n Peterson, co-owner of a body art studio in Montana, explained that most shops do not offer finger dermal piercings even for adults.

"The finger has so much daily movement and potential to snag," she said, adding that the jewelry often rejects itself from the skin and can leave scars, DailyMail reported.

Peterson said she would never approve the procedure for a minor.

It is still unknown where North received her piercings or whether Kim or her ex-husband Kanye West gave permission. The family has not addressed those details publicly.

This is not the first time the reality star has faced backlash over her daughter's style. Earlier this year, she was criticized for letting North wear a corset during a trip to Rome.

Kim, who shares four children with West, later admitted on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that navigating preteen choices is challenging.

"As a mom, you're kind of learning at the same time," she said. Still, she praised North's confidence, noting that the tween often brushes off online comments about her hair or outfits.

Kim ended by asking people to show "a little bit of grace," saying she is doing her best to raise her kids in the public eye.