Country singer Cody Johnson has welcomed a new member to his family — a baby boy named Jaycee Daniel.

Johnson shared the news during an appearance on "Country Countdown USA" with Lon Helton, surprising many fans who had no idea the baby had already arrived.

The 38-year-old singer said his son was born on October 21 and that both Brandi and their newborn are doing well at home.

Johnson didn't plan to keep the birth a secret, but he also didn't plan a big announcement. He explained that he simply wasn't focused on timing.

"My publicist asked how and when we were gonna announce it. I said people will find out," he said, noting that he wasn't going to hide the news if asked directly. With award shows coming up, he knew the story would quickly get out.

According to JustJared, the country star shared that Jaycee's birth started in the early morning hours. "It was 1 a.m., couldn't sleep, and about 2:30, Brandi said her water broke," he recalled.

He joked about the rushed trip to the hospital, saying he discovered that his wife's diesel truck "tops out at about 125 miles an hour."

Even with the chaotic start, he said the experience was wonderful, adding, "He and Mom are here at the house. They're happy and healthy."

Cody Johnson & His Wife Brandi Welcome Their Third Child, a Baby Boyhttps://t.co/7iGJMN0DNi — billboard (@billboard) November 12, 2025

Cody Johnson on Keeping Baby Jaycee's Birth Private

Johnson admitted it wasn't difficult to keep Jaycee's arrival private for a few weeks. Both he and Brandi prefer to stay out of the spotlight when they're not working.

"I'm a pretty private person, Brandi is too," he said. While he opens up to fans on stage, he keeps family moments quieter when the guitar comes off, People reported.

The new baby boy joins big sisters Clara Mae, 10, and Cori, 8. Johnson previously shared how excited he was to tell the world that their family was growing.

Back in May, during the Academy of Country Music Awards, the couple announced they were expecting a boy.

At the time, the singer said he was thrilled to see how his daughters would help with their new sibling.

"My girls... you can't beat my girls," he said, adding that he looked forward to watching them step into their big-sister roles.

Although Johnson joked that he didn't care whether the baby was a boy or girl, he admitted he was pretty happy when the gender reveal confirmed the news. "Finally got my boy," he said with a laugh.