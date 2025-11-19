Patrick Beverley's legal team is disputing the allegations that led to his recent felony assault arrest, arguing that the claims made by his 15-year-old sister are not accurate.

Beverley, 37, was taken into custody on Friday by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Department in Texas after his sister accused him of choking and punching her. He was later released on a $40,000 bail.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by sources, Beverley's sister told police the incident occurred early on Nov. 14, after she returned home from visiting her boyfriend.

She alleged that Beverley "grabbed her by her neck with both hands," lifted her off the ground, and squeezed her neck for 20 to 30 seconds, causing her to feel like she was losing oxygen.

She also claimed that Beverley slammed her body against walls and struck her once in the eye with a closed fist, while allegedly threatening her life.

Beverley's attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, told TMZ that the account in the affidavit was shared during a highly emotional moment and does not reflect the full story.

"Patrick is not a violent man and was not violent that night," she said. "In fact, he was very respectful with the authorities that night and encouraged others to do the same."

Patrick Beverley's Lawyer Calls Him a "Protector" of Family

Quinones-Hollins described Beverley as a "provider" and "protector" for his family, including his sister and mother, People reported. "He has always looked out for their wellbeing and will continue to do so," she added.

The lawyer emphasized that Beverley has no prior criminal record and urged the public to avoid rushing to judgment.

"Please remember this is America, and in our society, Patrick is innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law," she said.

Following his release, Beverley posted on X, formerly Twitter, asking fans not to believe everything they see online.

Quinones-Hollins noted that Beverley's concern was understandable given the situation.

"When he unexpectedly found her alone in the home with an 18-year-old man in the middle of the night, he was understandably concerned, as any brother would be about his sister," she said.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Beverley was charged with assaulting a family or household member in a way that impedes breathing or circulation.

The case remains under investigation, and no further arrests have been reported. Beverley's lawyer expressed confidence that he would be cleared once all the facts were considered.

"We look forward to the opportunity to address that in court," Quinones-Hollins said.