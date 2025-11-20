Vin Diesel has won a significant legal battle after a judge dismissed a sexual assault and wrongful termination lawsuit filed against him more than a decade ago.

Asta Jonasson, who worked as an assistant during the filming of "Fast Five," filed a case claiming that Vin Diesel assaulted her while the production was in Georgia in 2010, TMZ reported.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Daniel M. Crowley ruled Wednesday that Jonasson's claims could not proceed in California.

"Plaintiff's causes of action impermissibly apply California law to extraterritorial conduct in the State of Georgia," the judge wrote.

Essentially, the court held that California law cannot govern acts allegedly committed in Georgia.

The ruling also noted that all six remaining claims were beyond their statutes of limitations.

Jonasson's attempt to revive the case under California's AB 2777, a law reopening the filing window for certain sexual assault claims, was unsuccessful.

Judge Crowley clarified that the law "does not include any 'affirmative indication' that it was intended to apply to conduct outside of California."

Jonasson's attorney, Matthew Hale, had argued that her ties to California—being hired by Diesel's California-based production company and intending to return to the state for work—gave the case a local connection.

Hale said, "California has a great interest in making sure its residents aren't simply shipped off to another state for a temporary part of their permanent position to be sexually assaulted and then returned thereafter."

Vin Diesel’s sexual-assault lawsuit was dismissed after a judge ruled that California law doesn’t apply to the alleged 2010 incident in Georgia.



Read more here: https://t.co/RCENBB2OAu pic.twitter.com/ogzdMG7ZLB — Variety (@Variety) November 19, 2025

Vin Diesel's Lawyers Deny Sexual Assault

Diesel's lawyer, Sean Hardy, pushed back by saying the event Jonasson described took place solely in Georgia.

"If Ms. Jonasson went to the Los Angeles District Attorney today and filed a criminal complaint, they would refer it to Georgia. They would have no jurisdiction over it," Hardy explained.

According to RollingStone, he added that the lawsuit relied on the alleged assault, which was considered out-of-state conduct, and thus barred from being pursued under AB 2777.

Jonasson had accused Diesel of forcing her to stay close to him at events, groping her, and attempting sexual acts during a hotel encounter.

She further stated that she faced retaliation, saying her job at Diesel's production company was terminated after she pushed back against his alleged behavior.

Diesel's legal team has consistently denied the allegations. "This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly nine-day employee," said attorney Bryan Freedman.

In a prior decision, Judge Crowley dismissed four other claims, including Jonasson's hostile work environment allegation under California's Fair Employment and Housing Act, citing that the filing window had expired.