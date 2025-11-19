Nintendo revealed the first official images for its upcoming live-action "The Legend of Zelda" movie on November 17, 2025, showcasing the film's lead actors in full costume.

Bo Bragason portrays Princess Zelda, while Benjamin Evan Ainsworth takes on the role of Link. The production stills display both characters in a lush, natural setting with designs that blend classic video game elements with a grounded, cinematic aesthetic.​

Zelda appears dressed in elegant blue robes inspired by the "Breath of the Wild" design, creating a look that balances royal regalia with battle-ready practicality. Link wears a darker green tunic with leather accents and rugged gear, drawing influence from "Twilight Princess" while maintaining an adventure-ready appearance. The costume choices reflect a serious yet faithful approach to bringing Hyrule to the screen.​​

Nintendo director Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed that filming is actively underway for the production. In his official announcement, Miyamoto expressed enthusiasm about seeing both actors embody the franchise's iconic characters on the big screen. The movie is being filmed in New Zealand and represents a collaboration between Nintendo and Sony Pictures, with Nintendo maintaining a financial stake of more than 50 percent in the project.​

The film is directed by Wes Ball, known for his work on the "Maze Runner" trilogy and "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." Ball has indicated his vision draws inspiration from Studio Ghibli films and director Hayao Miyazaki's work, aiming to create something that feels both serious and whimsical. The screenplay was written by T.S. Nowlin, with Miyamoto and veteran producer Avi Arad overseeing the project.​

Bragason, an English actress, previously appeared in the Disney+ series "Renegade Nell" and the British drama "The Jetty." Ainsworth, a sixteen-year-old English actor, voiced Pinocchio opposite Tom Hanks in Disney's 2022 live-action adaptation and starred in Netflix's "The Haunting of Bly Manor." The casting process took considerable time before landing on these two rising talents.​

"The Legend of Zelda" movie is scheduled for theatrical release on May 7, 2027. This date places the film approximately one year after "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" arrives in April 2026, establishing Nintendo's growing presence in the film industry. Production is reportedly on track to meet the scheduled release timeline, marking a significant milestone for video game adaptations as Nintendo continues expanding its cinematic universe beyond gaming platforms.