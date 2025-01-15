Former 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Jen Shah has received another reduction in her prison sentence, with federal records now showing a release date of November 3, 2026.

This marks the third adjustment to Shah's sentence since she began serving time at Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas.

Shah, 51, was initially sentenced to 6.5 years in prison on January 6, 2023, after pleading guilty to her involvement in a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

The reality TV star and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March 2021 for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Though both initially maintained their innocence, Shah changed her plea to guilty in July 2022.

After reporting to the Texas facility on February 17, 2023, Shah's sentence saw its first reduction in March 2023, when her release date was moved to August 30, 2028.

Her representative stated at the time that Shah was "doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole," adding that she had "initiated her payments towards restitution."

The possibility of Shah's return to television has become a topic of discussion among her former 'RHOSLC' castmates. In a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," co-stars Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, and Lisa Barlow unanimously expressed preference for Shah's return over former cast member Monica Garcia.

Marks later elaborated on the group's stance in an interview with 'People', emphasizing the importance of accountability. "If you say, 'Look, I screwed up and I made a mistake and I'm sorry' — that matters," she explained. "If she's taking accountability and doing what she needs to do to make it better, that's the best she can do right now."

"We're human. We all do things that we're not proud of that are wrong at times," Marks continued. "This is a big one, obviously; it's a bad one. But she's in prison. She's serving her time. She's paying restitution. I mean, she's not earning a ton of money, but she's doing what she can. And that's all a big price to pay."