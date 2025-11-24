Erika Kirk is speaking out after a warm hug she shared with Vice President JD Vance sparked online criticism and rumors.

The moment happened on October 29 during a Turning Point USA event held in honor of her late husband, Charlie Kirk.

Many people online claimed the hug looked too intimate, but Erika says the scene was misunderstood.

During an appearance on "Megyn Kelly Live," Erika, 37, explained exactly what happened. She said that right before the hug, an emotional tribute video for Charlie played on the screen.

"My love language is touch, if you will," she said, adding that she began crying as she and the vice president walked toward each other, US Magazine reported.

According to Erika, Vance told her, "I'm so proud of you," and she replied, "God bless you," while she lightly placed her hand on the back of his head—a gesture she says she gives to many people when offering comfort.

Kelly joked that critics acted "like you touched the back of his ass," which made Erika laugh.

She added that she likely wouldn't have received as much anger if that had been the case.

🚨 ERIKA KIRK: “I’D GET LESS HATE IF I TOUCHED JD VANCE’S ASS”



In her interview with Megyn Kelly, Erika Kirk finally addressed the viral “hug clip” and she didn’t hold back.



Megyn says critics went “to the weirdest places” over a hug:



“They were acting like you touched the… pic.twitter.com/1eWUeOCbpZ — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) November 24, 2025

Erika Kirk Defends Hug With VP JD Vance

According to DailyMail, online reactions grew louder after photos showed Vance briefly resting his hands on her waist, but Erika insists it was simply a moment of shared grief.

Her explanation came as the vice president's wife, Usha Vance, faced her own round of attention after being photographed without her wedding ring.

A spokesperson clarified that Usha, a mother of three, often removes her ring when doing chores and simply forgot to put it back on.

Erika's hug with Vance took place shortly before she introduced him onstage. At the event, she said that no one could ever replace Charlie, but she saw small similarities between her husband and the vice president, especially in their compassion for others.

Since Charlie's death on September 10, Erika has taken over as CEO of Turning Point USA. Charlie, who was 31, was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University.

The suspect, Tyler Robinson, has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including aggravated murder.

Erika also shared that she and Charlie had hoped to grow their family. The couple has two children, and she said they once dreamed of having four. Now, she encourages young couples not to delay starting a family if it's important to them.