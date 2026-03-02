Netflix is reportedly considering reviving "The Crown" for a special focused on the downfall of Prince Andrew, adding to what could be another wave of dramatized royal controversy.

The Daily Mail reported on Feb. 27 and updated on Feb. 28 that the streaming giant is in advanced discussions to produce a one-off special under "The Crown" banner following Andrew's recent arrest and release.

Netflix previously aired six seasons of "The Crown," chronicling decades of royal history. The series concluded its main run, but sources told the Daily Mail that the brand may return in a limited format centered on royal scandals.

A source told the outlet, "The events of last week are historic and unprecedented," per NBC Right Now.

The source continued: "There have been discussions for some time with Left Bank Pictures, which owns the rights to "The Crown," for a series of one-off specials about royal scandals and dramas."

The insider added, "The Crown as a series has ended but the name will live on. There have been advanced talks about doing a limited series, under The Crown banner, about the Andrew saga which is as dramatic, if not more dramatic, than anything shown in the original series which included episodes on the abdication and the death of Diana."

The Daily Mail also reported that multiple Hollywood studios—including Netflix, Amazon and Disney — are exploring projects about Andrew's legal troubles. A source at Disney Studios told the publication, "We have been bombarded with screenwriters wanting to bring this story to us. The race is on in Hollywood to be the first studio to bring out an Andrew film."

Screenwriter Jeremy Brock, who wrote the Amazon MGM drama A Very Royal Scandal, also weighed in. He told the Daily Mail, "Netflix and Amazon executives are 100 percent talking about making a drama based on Andrew's continued downfall."

He added, "There will be writers and producers scribbling away right now because it's such great drama and the most extraordinary story."

Brock further stated, "There are so many elements in this unfolding drama: Andrew, the Royal Family, the police who had to tread so very carefully in arresting him, Epstein's victims and his powerful friends. How does this affect Beatrice and Eugenie? It's like every daughter's idea of hell."

As Netflix revival rumors circulate, the prospect of revisiting royal scandal through prestige television signals that the monarchy's challenges may once again become prime-time entertainment.