Liza Minnelli is leveling explosive allegations about the treatment of her late mother, Judy Garland, claiming the Hollywood icon was "poisoned" with pills as a child star by studio executives—and even her own grandmother.

According to an exclusive report by Radar Online published March 1, Minnelli, 79, makes the claims in her forthcoming memoir," Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!," revisiting Garland's meteoric rise and tragic decline.

Judy Garland, who passed away in London in 1969 at the age of 47 due to what was termed an "incautious self-overdosage," had a long-standing struggle with prescription drug dependency. She rose to global fame as Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz" under the old Hollywood studio system.

Minnelli addresses longstanding public criticism of her mother in the memoir. She writes: "They (the Press) said she was a bad mother, that she drank too much, took too many pills, and ignored her family."

She then shifts blame toward industry power brokers and family members. Minnelli continues: "Mama spent millions of dollars in rehab units and hospitals, praying that they could heal her. She had rounds of electroshock therapy. Nothing worked. It's no secret who the culprits were. Industry executives – and, I'm told, my grandmother – had poisoned her with uppers and downers since she was a child star."

Under the studio system, young performers were often subjected to punishing schedules and strict image control. Garland herself had previously spoken about being given amphetamines to maintain energy and barbiturates to sleep.

Minnelli describes her own childhood as one shaped by her mother's addiction. She writes that she became her mother's "caretaker, nurse, doctor, pharmacologist and psychiatrist." She adds, "I lost count of the times I called doctors to say she'd run out of pills. I'd say, 'I'm a kid! Please fill my mama's prescription!"

Per AOL, following Garland's death, Minnelli recounts her grief. She writes: "I cried for eight straight days." She also reveals: "A one-day blessing turned into a habit, then a full-blown case of addiction."

Industry observers cited by Radar Online reacted to the memoir's claims. One Hollywood historian said Minnelli's allegations were "shocking in their bluntness" but "sadly consistent with longstanding accounts of how studios managed young talent."

Another observer stated: "Liza is articulating what many former child stars have implied – that the machinery of fame and big studio filmmaking was often placed profit above the well-being of stars, with devastating personal consequences."

Minnelli, who later won an Academy Award for Cabaret, now places her mother's struggles at the center of a broader reckoning with Hollywood exploitation.