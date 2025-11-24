Jack Schlossberg is publicly supporting his sister, Tatiana Schlossberg, after she revealed her terminal cancer diagnosis.

The 32-year-old congressional candidate reposted parts of her emotional New Yorker essay on Nov. 22, sharing her words and adding short, powerful messages of her own.

Tatiana, 35, wrote in the essay that she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia shortly after giving birth to her second child in May 2024.

According to PageSix, she explained that the cancer affects her bone marrow and described undergoing chemotherapy, a bone-marrow transplant, and a clinical trial of CAR-T-cell therapy.

According to her doctors, she likely has about one year to live. Within hours of the essay's publication, Jack shared screenshots of the opening paragraphs on Instagram Stories.

The posts showed he wanted people to read her piece in full, especially as she detailed how quickly her life changed.

Jack then added two photos of his own—a picture of a road and an image of the sky—each carrying the same message: "Life is short—let it rip."

Tatiana Schlossberg Praises Family's Constant Support

Tatiana, who shares two young children with her husband, doctor George Moran, wrote about the support she has received from her family.

She said her parents, Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, along with Jack and their sister, Rose, have been with her throughout her treatments.

"They have held my hand unflinchingly while I have suffered," she wrote, calling their commitment a "great gift."

She also thanked her husband for staying by her side through every part of the diagnosis.

"He did everything for me that he possibly could," she wrote, noting that he spoke with doctors, handled insurance issues, and even slept on the floor of her hospital room, People reported.

Tatiana added that the hardest part now is focusing on her children while staying present. She said she lets memories "come and go" when the moment feels too heavy.

Jack's posts come less than two weeks after he announced his campaign for Congress following Rep. Jerry Nadler's retirement.

Tatiana also reflected on what her illness means for their mother, saying she fears adding more heartbreak to a family that has already endured significant loss.