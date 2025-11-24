David Harbour may be spending time again with the woman he was once accused of cheating with, according to new reports.

According to PageSix, Harbour and costume designer Natalie Tippett were both at the Thermea Spa Village in Winnipeg, Canada, earlier this year, raising questions about whether their romance has started up again.

People close to the situation believe Tippett and Harbour were at the spa at the same time.

Tippett, 35, posted a set of photos on Instagram in September showing moments from her life "lately."

One of the pictures showed her sitting by a campfire that looked very similar to the outdoor area at the spa.

The same month, Harbour was in Winnipeg filming "Violent Night 2." Fans told the sources they spotted the actor at the spa several times during breaks from filming.

The report also noted that Tippett, who lives in New Orleans, was not hired to work on the costume team for "Violent Night 2," even though she has worked with Harbour on other projects.

A source told the Daily Mail, "We know that he and Natalie have been together recently," adding to speculation about the pair.

Lily Allen Found Husband's Affair Through Texts

Interest in Harbour and Tippett grew last month when Tippett was identified as the woman Harbour allegedly had an affair with during his marriage to singer Lily Allen.

Allen later sang about the infidelity on her new album, West End Girl, including in a track called "Madeline."

When asked about being mentioned in the song, Tippett told the sources she had heard it but did not want to talk much, saying she had "a family and things to protect" and calling the situation "a little bit scary," Pedestrian reported.

Tippett and Harbour first met while working on the 2021 Netflix film "We Have a Ghost." Reports claim their relationship began soon after filming started.

Allen is said to have discovered the alleged affair by finding messages on Harbour's phone.

Harbour, 50, and Allen married in 2020, but news of their divorce surfaced in February. Since then, both Harbour and Tippett have stayed mostly quiet publicly.