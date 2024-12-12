Wicked and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is opening up about his journey through uncovering his queer identity.

While the 36-year-old actor may be out now, he wasn't always living comfortably as a gay man. In fact, during an interview with British Vogue, Bailey admitted to dating a woman in his early 20s. Though he had already confronted questions surrounding his sexual identity, the two were together for two years. "She remains one of my best friends," he shared.

As a gay actor known for many notable heterosexual roles, he's thankful he had the experience to pull from.

The actor continued, "I think other people understood my sexuality before I was even aware of it."

One of these people included his very own teacher, who wasn't shy about calling Bailey a derogatory term in front of the whole class. "I was having trouble with my work and he said, 'Well, if you weren't so busy being a fairy you'd understand,'" he reflected.

Bailey shared that he had to let time and life inform him of his true identity. Once he realized he was gay, however, he had no interest in concealing his truth for the world, and certainly not for acting roles.

"I reached a point where I thought, 'F- this, l'd much prefer to hold my boyfriend's hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part,'" he said. "I had a boyfriend who wasn't experienced at holding hands in public. We got heckled in London. But that kind of behavior is now outweighed by the smiles you get."

Though many have wondered what his current relationship status is, Bailey shut down the question. He did, however, unveil plans to one day be a father.

"I'm reading books on adoption," he shared. "I might co-parent with a woman, but I'm thinking it will be with a man."

Bailey is set to star in Wicked: Part 2, due in theaters November 2025.