Millie Bobby Brown, the 21-year-old actress known for portraying Eleven in Netflix's "Stranger Things," has filed a formal harassment and bullying complaint against her co-star David Harbour.

The allegations surfaced just weeks before the highly anticipated final season debuts on the streaming platform.​

The complaint was reportedly filed before production began on the show's fifth and final season in January 2024. Brown's filing reportedly contained "pages and pages of accusations," and an internal investigation by Netflix allegedly lasted several months. The investigation focused exclusively on allegations of harassment and bullying, with no claims of sexual misconduct included in the complaint.​

Harbour, 50, portrays Jim Hopper, the former police chief of Hawkins, who becomes a father figure to Brown's character throughout the series. The two have worked together since the show's 2016 premiere and have shared significant on-screen moments depicting their protective relationship.

In a 2021 podcast appearance, Harbour spoke fondly of their working dynamic, stating he felt protective of Brown as she navigated early fame. "I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry. I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with," he said at the time.​

Brown allegedly had a personal representative accompanying her on set during filming of the final season, reportedly to ensure a comfortable and safe working environment following the investigation. Netflix maintained its silence on the matter, and the company is expected not to publicly discuss internal investigations. Netflix's refusal to deny the allegations "speaks volumes," while emphasizing that nothing would overshadow the streaming platform's focus on the show's finale.​

Representatives for Brown, Harbour, and Netflix have declined to comment on the allegations or confirm details of the investigation. The outcome of the internal inquiry remains unknown, though Harbour continues to appear in the final season alongside the rest of the ensemble cast.​

The timing of the allegations coincides with turbulent developments in Harbour's personal life. He recently separated from British singer Lily Allen after four years of marriage. Allen released her album "West End Girl" in October, containing lyrics many fans interpreted as referencing infidelity during their relationship.​

The fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" is scheduled to premiere on November 26, with Netflix billing it as the show's most ambitious conclusion yet, drawing to a close the nearly decade-long science fiction series.