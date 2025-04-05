George Clooney reportedly unleashed a profanity-laced tirade at a 'Morning Joe' producer after Mika Brzezinski suggested on-air that former President Barack Obama had influenced his scathing anti-Biden op-ed.

The actor, 63, a longtime Democratic supporter, was said to be furious over comments Brzezinski made following President Joe Biden's heavily criticized debate performance against Donald Trump last summer.

Clooney had penned a column for The New York Times, where he stated Biden was "not the same man" he once knew and said fellow Democrats "know it" and "whisper it" when he appears on camera.

On 'Morning Joe,' Brzezinski speculated that Clooney may not have written the piece independently. "This wasn't George Clooney... I think that Barack Obama has a lot of influence," she said during the broadcast.

According to 'Unchartered: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History' by journalist Chris Whipple, Clooney called a producer and erupted: "How the f*** could you let her link me with Barack Obama saying he made me write the op-ed?"

When the producer claimed no responsibility, Clooney snapped back: "You f***ed me... you're my friend. You should have stood up for me."

The situation escalated quickly, with Clooney shouting "F*** you!" during the heated call, to which the producer replied, "Go f*** yourself."

Whipple's book reveals their argument extended over several calls. The producer at one point responded, "This is a morning talk show on a cable channel. Nobody gives a f*** if we say he should get out or if he should stay in."

When Clooney said he couldn't "trust" the producer anymore, the reply was blunt: "Well, f*** you. If you don't trust me, stop f***ing calling me."

Clooney's outburst reportedly stemmed from feeling misrepresented and politically manipulated on national television.