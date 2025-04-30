Amal Clooney, the prominent human rights lawyer and wife of actor George Clooney, may soon face travel restrictions to the United States due to her involvement in a high-profile war crimes case.

According to a report by the Financial Times, Amal, 47, and other top British lawyers have been cautioned by the UK Foreign Office that they may be sanctioned under a recent executive order signed by former President Donald Trump.

The order targets individuals linked to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation into alleged war crimes by Israeli leaders.

Amal served as a special adviser to ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, who led the investigation that resulted in arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, DailyMail said.

These charges, issued in late 2024, were related to Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Trump responded by issuing Executive Order 14203 in February 2025, placing sanctions on ICC officials, including financial penalties and US travel bans.

Amal Clooney could be denied entry 2 US under new new Trump sanctions.



The sanctions would be in retaliation 4 Clooney advising the ICC in a war crimes case against 🇮🇱i Crime Minister Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant.



Why does 47 bends backward 4 🇮🇱?



❤️🍉 pic.twitter.com/NrXH6Bloao — Mahmoud El-Yousseph (@Abuyousef) April 29, 2025

Amal Clooney May Be Barred from US Over ICC War Crimes Case

The order states the court's actions are "illegitimate and baseless," and warns that those involved will face "tangible and significant consequences."

While neither Israel nor the US are members of the Rome Statute, which created the ICC, Palestine is, allowing for jurisdiction in the region.

Khan also issued warrants for several Hamas leaders, now deceased, in connection to attacks on Israel in October 2023.

If extended, these sanctions could bar Amal from entering the US, where she and George Clooney own property.

Amal, who holds British citizenship, is also licensed to practice law in New York and the UK. She was admitted to the New York bar in 2002, People said.

In a statement earlier this year, Clooney defended her work with the ICC: "I served on this panel because I believe in the rule of law and the need to protect civilian lives." She added that international law must apply equally to all sides, regardless of conflict.

Legal experts warn that executive orders like this one do not require proof or a court trial. Once issued, the sanctions take effect immediately and could remain in place for months or even years unless challenged in federal court.

Representatives for Amal and George Clooney have not yet responded to media inquiries.

The American Bar Association has criticized any threats toward legal professionals, stating: "We will not stay silent in the face of efforts to remake the legal profession into something that rewards those who agree with the government and punishes those who do not."