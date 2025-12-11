Comedian Andy Dick was spotted slumped on a Hollywood sidewalk Tuesday after what witnesses believed was a drug overdose.

Photos from the scene showed the 59-year-old sitting on concrete stairs, hunched over and unresponsive, with his glasses on the ground beside him.

At one point, he was lying on his back as a man leaned over him, trying to help.

According to eyewitnesses, several friends rushed to Dick as soon as they saw him collapse. They tried to revive him while others called for emergency help.

TMZ reported that Dick was given Narcan, a medication used to quickly reverse opioid overdoses.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed they responded to an overdose call involving a 59-year-old man but said he was not taken to the hospital.

Later that night, Dick spoke with sources by phone. He assured the outlet he was "alive" and "okay," though he did not explain exactly what happened, PageSix reported.

The next day, he spoke again and said, "I don't mind doing some crack every now and then," before adding that he felt "110 percent fine."

He also claimed he had been sitting with a friend who "whipped out some crack," and that things went downhill from there.

Andy Dick's Long Battle With Addiction

Dick has a long public history of struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. In past interviews, he has admitted that substance abuse has followed him throughout his career.

According to US Magazine, he once explained, "The main thing that I've struggled with over the years... is the abuse of drugs and alcohol."

He has also spoken about trying rehab programs and working with doctors and therapists to stay on track.

In 2021, he even launched a podcast where he talked with recovery experts in hopes of finding better ways to stay sober.

His past also includes several legal troubles connected to drug use and inappropriate behavior.

Over the years, he has faced charges involving drug possession, battery, and sexual battery.

In 2022, he was ordered to register as a sex offender after a 2018 conviction.

On Tuesday, however, the focus was on getting him immediate help. Narcan appeared to stabilize him before first responders arrived. Friends stayed by his side until the situation calmed down.