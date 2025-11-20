A rumor that Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet is secretly the anonymous British rapper EsDeeKid has exploded across social media, capturing the attention of thousands of fans over the past week.​

EsDeeKid is an emerging Liverpool-based hip-hop artist who released his debut album, Rebel, this summer. The rapper has gained significant traction on music charts with singles like "Phantom" and "4 Raws," while his song "LV Sandals" became a viral sensation on TikTok. His defining characteristic is complete anonymity: he performs exclusively while wearing a balaclava and rarely engages on social media.​

The conspiracy gained momentum following a viral TikTok video posted by cultural critic KJ Freeman last week, which has accumulated 1.5 million views. Freeman presented several pieces of evidence linking the two figures. She noted that Chalamet made a surprise appearance at a Fakemink concert in London in 2024. This underground show would be an unusual destination for an actor of his stature, unless he had a musical reason for attending. Fakemink is a known collaborator with EsDeeKid.​

Freeman also highlighted Chalamet's well-known love of hip-hop, which he frequently discusses in interviews, and noted that both the actor and the rapper have been photographed wearing identical bandanas. Additionally, Freeman argued that creating an anonymous alter ego would be the most viable path for Chalamet to pursue a rap career, since actor-to-musician transitions historically struggle with credibility. She referenced Jamie Foxx as one of the few successful examples of this transition.​

The conspiracy has snowballed as fans continue discovering perceived connections. Some point to similar eye coloring, while others note that both names contain doubled letters, "Timothée" and "EsDeeKid." Additionally, skeptics have questioned whether Chalamet could convincingly reproduce EsDeeKid's thick Scouse accent, though supporters argue his proven ability to replicate accents from films like "The King" and "A Complete Unknown" would make this feasible.​

Chalamet has not directly addressed the rumors, though his response on an Instagram post about the theory, a pair of eyes emoji, has fueled additional speculation. Some view this as a playful acknowledgment, while others interpret it as a troll.​

EsDeeKid has remained silent on the matter, and neither party has confirmed or denied the theory. Despite the lack of concrete evidence, the conspiracy continues to spread across social media, with fans remaining divided over its legitimacy.