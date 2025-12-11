Jeff Garcia, the beloved voice actor behind Sheen Estevez in the Nickelodeon animated franchise "Jimmy Neutron," passed away on Wednesday, December 10, at age 50.

Garcia was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning after being taken off life support at a Southern California hospital the previous evening, surrounded by family and friends.​

The veteran voice actor and comedian had battled multiple serious health complications over several months. Garcia reportedly suffered a brain aneurysm in the spring of 2025, during which he fell and struck his head.

He recovered from the aneurysm but later experienced a stroke several weeks before his death. Garcia was hospitalized around November 20 with pneumonia and was initially discharged, but his condition deteriorated significantly in the following weeks, according to Deadline.​

His final health crisis occurred early this week when he returned to the hospital on Monday with difficulty breathing. His lung collapsed on Tuesday, leading doctors to place him on life support. Due to his worsening condition, Garcia had canceled several stand-up comedy performances in recent weeks, though he initially declined to seek medical treatment.​

Garcia's son, Joseph, announced his father's death on Instagram, describing him as a unique and compassionate person. "He was unapologetically himself, and I will always admire the love, compassion, and drive that he had," Joseph wrote in his post. The son also paid tribute to his father's career, noting that his talent as both a voice actor and stand-up comedian had impacted people internationally.​

Garcia's career breakthrough came in 2001 with the film "Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius," which earned nearly $103 million worldwide. He reprised his role as the enthusiastic character Sheen Estevez across 59 episodes of the television series "The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius," which ran from 2002 to 2006, and continued voicing the character in the spin-off series "Planet Sheen" from 2010 to 2013, Variety reported.​

Beyond his work on Jimmy Neutron, Garcia lent his voice to numerous animated films and television shows, including "Barnyard," "Happy Feet," "Happy Feet Two," and "Rio." He also appeared in live-action television and made appearances at animation conventions where he engaged with devoted fans of his work.​

Garcia is survived by his two children, Savannah and Joseph. His co-stars from the Jimmy Neutron franchise, including Debi Derryberry and Rob Paulsen, expressed their condolences following his passing, as per Bollywood Shaadis.