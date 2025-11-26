Ben Affleck has reportedly finished filming a secret new Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial packed with some of the biggest names in TV and sports.

According to sources who spoke with Page Six, the ad features Jennifer Aniston, Tom Brady, Matt LeBlanc, Jason Alexander, Ted Danson, and Alfonso Ribeiro.

The project, said to be called "Good Will Dunkin'," is a playful nod to Affleck's famous movie "Good Will Hunting."

People working on the set in Los Angeles were told the project was so confidential that crew members had to put tape over their phone cameras to prevent leaks.

The commercial is expected to run during the Super Bowl, continuing Affleck's streak of star-filled ads for the popular coffee-and-donut chain.

According to PageSix, one standout moment in the new spot will reportedly include Ted Danson stepping back into his role as Sam Malone from "Cheers."

The cast list also creates a mini "Friends" reunion with Aniston and LeBlanc appearing together.

Alexander, known from "Seinfeld," and Ribeiro, famous for "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," round out the lineup. Sources joked that fans may even hope to see Ribeiro's famous "Carlton dance."

Exclusive | Ben Affleck filming new Dunkin’ Super Bowl ad with Jennifer Aniston, Tom Brady, ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Cheers’ stars: sources #jenniferaniston https://t.co/KYACE0eNY8 pic.twitter.com/0uz95mnE0E — Ball Barker (@ball_barke81670) November 26, 2025

Ben Affleck and Tom Brady Lead New Dunkin' Buzz

Tom Brady, who has become a regular in Affleck's Dunkin' world, is also returning. The former New England Patriots star appeared with Affleck in last year's viral "DunKings" commercial, EntertainmentNow reported.

That ad also included Matt Damon, Donnie Wahlberg, and Jennifer Lopez. Affleck's Dunkin' spots have become known for pulling in celebrities and poking fun at his Boston roots.

The partnership between Affleck and Dunkin' has grown quickly over the past few years. In 2023, Affleck surprised customers by working a drive-through window for a commercial that later aired during the Super Bowl.

In 2024, he appeared again with Damon and Brady in a fictional boy band called "The DunKings."

Affleck is not just starring in the ads—he is directing and producing them, too.

Dunkin' has not commented publicly on the newest production, and none of the actors named have made separate statements.

Still, the cast list suggests the brand is aiming for another big Super Bowl moment filled with comedy, nostalgia, and familiar faces.

Affleck, 53, has said before that he drinks Dunkin' every day. "It's amazing!" he shared in a past interview.