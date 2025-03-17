Grimes has spoken out about her deep concerns for the privacy of her children with Elon Musk, revealing that she "begged" him to keep their kids offline.

In a heartfelt post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Canadian musician voiced her worries over the harmful effects of public exposure on young children, expressing how the internet can destroy young lives, PageSix said.

"I have tried begging the public and my kids' dad to keep them offline, and I've tried legal recourse," Grimes wrote, addressing her ongoing struggle to shield her three children from media attention.

"The state of my children's lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day."

The musician, who shares three kids with the Tesla CEO—X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 1—explained that she felt desperate to protect her children's privacy. "It's insane to me that there's no way to deal with this," Grimes continued, revealing her frustration with the lack of legal protections for children in the public eye.

Grimes has been outspoken about her concerns ever since Musk brought their son X Æ A-Xii to a White House press conference in February 2023.

The incident sparked public debate, especially after Grimes expressed her dismay upon discovering her son's attendance at the event through fan-shared photos. "He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank you for alerting me," she wrote in response to the images circulating online.

Grimes expressed concerns about her children's images being shared online without their consent, emphasizing the importance of respecting their privacy.

In an interview with Time, she explained that fame should be something one chooses. While she understood the reality of the situation, she asked people to stop posting her kids' photos.

Though acknowledging that things might not change, she reiterated her request, hoping that others would respect her wishes.

According to ENews, Grimes' public plea comes after a string of incidents in which Musk, who has been more public about his children in recent months, brought X to various events, including meetings with world leaders such as President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Grimes has expressed dissatisfaction with these public outings, worried about the lasting effects of such exposure on their children's privacy and well-being.

In 2023, Grimes filed a petition against Musk to establish clear parental rights, further complicating their co-parenting relationship.

Grimes remains hopeful that there will be a change in the law to allow parents to protect their children from living public lives before they can consent.