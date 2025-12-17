President Donald Trump could end up on the witness stand if his $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC goes ahead.

The case could force him to answer questions about what he knew and when during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot—a level of scrutiny he has largely avoided until now. A source close to the case told The Mirror UK, "The moment Trump filed this case, he opened the door."

"He thinks he can attack the BBC for $10 billion. But he could expose himself to questioning that could finally pin down what he did, what he knew and when."

Trump filed two separate lawsuits, each seeking $5 billion, against the BBC over its editing of a speech he delivered on January 6, which was featured in a Panorama episode.

One claim alleges defamation, and the other centers on trade practice violations. Trump has said the edits were part of a deliberate attempt to harm his 2024 reelection campaign.

A BBC spokesperson told The Guardian, "As we have made clear previously, we will be defending this case."

According to a U.S. legal source cited by the Mirror, "Trump thinks this lawsuit puts the BBC on trial – in reality, it puts him on the stand. He has finally walked into a process he cannot control with a Tweet or a rally."

The BBC is expected to submit discovery requests demanding Trump produce internal communications, emails, memos, and drafts relating to the Panorama segment. Every answer and document would be legally binding, with potential perjury charges for false statements.

"If Trump wants billions, he's going to have to pay for it in disclosure. He's never faced questioning like this," the source added.

"The evidence demands will be relentless. No one has ever been able to pin Trump down on his movements during the riot. If the BBC's legal team deposes him, that changes. They'll have him answering for every minute."

Posting this video of January 6 so we never forget... -DW #insurrection #sedition pic.twitter.com/G3XPMrHxhe — DeSota Wilson (@desota) December 15, 2025

Central Controversy

The dispute centers on how Panorama edited Trump's speech. The broadcast highlighted the line urging supporters to "fight like hell" but omitted his instruction to protest "peacefully."

BBC lawyers have argued that the suit lacks merit, noting that the episode did not air in the U.S. and that American viewers could not access the program. The corporation also contends that Trump cannot prove "overwhelming, reputational harm," especially since he won the 2024 election.

Gregory Germain, a law professor at Syracuse University, described the case as "doomed." He said, "The facts were not false. Editing video to change the order of quotes to make a point is what video editors do every day."

Legal and Political Stakes

The Florida court where Trump filed the lawsuit is historically significant. It is the same venue where Hulk Hogan's defamation case led Gawker Media to declare bankruptcy.

Media analyst Michael J. Socolow compared the potential impact of the Trump case to previous lawsuits against ABC and CBS, which resulted in multi-million-dollar settlements.

"The BBC has to weigh the cost of litigation against the political fallout of a settlement," Socolow said.

"If they fight the lawsuit, that could be seen as validating the charge that it has a bias against the American president. If they settle, it hands cash from the British citizenry directly to an American president."

A White House official suggested that BBC journalists could face similar scrutiny and possible reprisals.