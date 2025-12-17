Ariana Biermann, daughter of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Kim Zolciak, has had her probation terminated months early following her 2022 DUI arrest.

The 24-year-old reality star successfully stayed out of trouble since her sentencing in May, prompting her probation officer to request early termination, Us Weekly reports.

Court documents filed on December 8 noted that Biermann, who stars on Next Gen NYC, completed all court-imposed requirements, making her eligible for early release from her two-year probation.

She had avoided jail time by reaching a plea deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to reckless driving and possession and use of a drug-related object.

At the time of her August 2022 arrest in Forsyth County, Georgia, Biermann faced six misdemeanor charges, including DUI of multiple substances, underage alcohol possession, and improper driving.

Her boyfriend at the time, Hudson McLeroy, was a passenger in the car. Biermann told officers she had not consumed alcohol before driving but admitted to vaping THC the night prior.

According to US Magazine, police noted she had a "noticeable sway" during a field sobriety test.

Biermann's attorney, Justin Spizman, previously stated, "Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them."

Spizman also argued that her initial detention was unlawful and violated her Fourth Amendment rights.

Ariana Biermann Moves On After Probation

Under her probation terms, Biermann had to submit to random drug and alcohol testing, pay over $2,000 in fines, complete 40 hours of community service, and attend a Victim Impact program to learn about the consequences of impaired driving, DailyMail reported.

She also underwent a substance abuse evaluation. Her compliance with these requirements allowed the court to consider early termination.

Spizman told InTouch, "Ms. Biermann maintained her innocence since her arrest. We are pleased that the State of Georgia eventually decided to dismiss the impaired driving charge and offer Ms. Biermann the opportunity to plead guilty to a traffic ticket."

He added that Ariana embraced the chance to move past the case and focus on positive endeavors in her life.

The timing of the probation termination aligns with Ariana's upcoming debut on Bravo's "Next Gen NYC," which premieres June 3.

The series follows children of former Housewives, including Kim Zolciak and Teresa Giudice, navigating life in the spotlight.

Ariana has also shared updates on her family, noting her mother Kim is thriving following her split from Kroy Biermann, who adopted Ariana and her sister Brielle.

"My mom's new house is amazing. She's so happy...so it's almost like a fresh start," she said. She added that she hopes Kroy is doing well as he manages his own household with their younger children.