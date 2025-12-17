On December 14, 2025, media personality Wendy Williams went to church at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn. She wore a bright red, very short button-down dress with skin-colored tights and a Gucci belt that made her waist look smaller. She did this without pants, which got a lot of attention online.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the former talk show host, known for her candidness about personal struggles, appeared smiling and wore her signature "W" necklace. But fans quickly noticed she had left out a key piece of clothing.

Wendy Williams attends church at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn



📸: @MoreMediaHits pic.twitter.com/eQHiXAnwmj — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 15, 2025

"Now Wendy," many social media users commented, with some joking, "She forgot her pants." Others questioned the appropriateness of her outfit for church, with remarks like, "Did they know where they were going?" and "Church in pum pum shorts and a shirt is crazy."

Williams' appearance comes amid an ongoing guardianship battle. She was placed under guardianship in 2022 during a difficult period marked by alcohol struggles. Doctors hired by her guardian, Sabrina Morrisey, diagnosed her with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, though Williams and some family members dispute the diagnosis.

Wendy Williams' attorney says the talk-show host could be released from her court-appointed conservatorship by the end of the year, disputing her previously diagnosed brain disorders.

Joe Tacopina, Williams' high-profile lawyer, told ABC News' "Nightline" on Dec. 9 that a New York City neurologist specializing in Alzheimer's disease, Dr. Samuel E. Gandy, evaluated the 61-year-old and concluded she does not have frontotemporal dementia or aphasia as diagnosed in 2023.

"Williams does not have frontotemporal dementia," Tacopina said. He added that Gandy's assessment should be trusted because he is a leading expert in the field.

Instead, Tacopina claimed Williams suffered from alcohol-induced dementia due to a history of alcohol addiction. He said, "Wendy was drunk almost 24 hours a day. She looked like she needed help. She did need help. She needed alcohol rehabilitation." He also noted that Williams no longer drinks alcohol.

Frontotemporal dementia involves damage to neurons in the brain's frontal and temporal lobes, while progressive aphasia affects language areas, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Tacopina challenged reports from August that upheld Williams' diagnoses, stating, "We don't know who the doctor is; we've not seen the report!"

Williams remains confined at the luxury assisted living facility Coterie in New York City but her legal team says she will be released by year's end.