Nick Reiner did not appear in court this week as planned after his arrest in connection with the stabbing deaths of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

His first court appearance has been delayed because he has not yet been medically cleared, according to his attorney.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, December 16, defense lawyer Alan Jackson said the 32-year-old could appear in court as early as Wednesday, but the timing will be decided on a "day-to-day" basis, NY Post reported.

Jackson explained that all inmates must be cleared by medical staff before they can be transported to court. He declined to share details about Reiner's condition or who is paying his legal fees.

Nick Reiner is being held in custody on a murder charge after his parents were found stabbed to death inside their Brentwood home in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 14.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that both victims died from apparent stab wounds. Reiner is being held on $4 million bail.

At a press conference, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan S. Hamilton said the department is conducting an ongoing investigation into the deaths.

He added that officials were being careful about how they classify the case as detectives continue to gather evidence.

In the hours after the deaths were reported, multiple outlets identified Nick as a person of interest, and police later confirmed he was taken into custody.

Nick Reiner's Troubled Past Revealed

Authorities have not publicly shared a motive or many details about what led up to the killings.

Nick Reiner has spoken openly in the past about his difficult relationship with his parents and his struggles with addiction.

According to US Magazine, those experiences helped inspire the 2015 film "Being Charlie," which he co-wrote.

The movie focused on a young man dealing with addiction and homelessness. Rob Reiner directed the film, drawing from real-life family challenges.

In a 2015 interview, Rob Reiner reflected on mistakes he believed he and his wife made while trying to help their son.

He said they sometimes listened to professionals instead of listening closely enough to Nick himself.

The following year, father and son appeared together on a podcast, where Nick said he always knew his parents cared deeply about him, even during his hardest moments.

Rob Reiner later responded by saying he realized they may not have trusted enough in their son's inner strength.

Rob Reiner, a legendary filmmaker known for movies like "When Harry Met Sally," "A Few Good Men," and "The Princess Bride," was 78. Michele Singer Reiner was 68. They shared three children together, including Nick.