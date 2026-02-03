Bad Bunny sent fans into a frenzy at the 2026 Grammy Awards after a flashy ring on his finger sparked engagement speculation—though the Puerto Rican superstar is definitely not engaged.

The singer, who won Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, was spotted wearing the eye-catching jewelry during the ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 1.

Social media users immediately went into "detective mode," questioning whether Bad Bunny had secretly proposed to a mystery partner.

However, a source familiar with the situation told TMZ the rumors are entirely false.

The ring was a gift from Cartier, not an engagement ring, family heirloom, or symbol of any romantic milestone.

"He simply chose to wear it to the Grammys because bold, statement jewelry is kind of his thing," the source explained.

Fans searching for clues about a possible partner will come up empty-handed. According to the insider, the 31-year-old artist is not currently dating anyone, making the engagement chatter completely unfounded.

In 2016, Bad Bunny worked at a grocery store as a bagger.



10 years later, his album ‘Debí Tiras Más Fotos’ won Album Of The Year at the #GRAMMYs.



Chase your dreams, kid. pic.twitter.com/llv5SKDmwI — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 2, 2026

Bad Bunny Delivers Powerful ICE Message

Despite the gossip, Bad Bunny's night was still historic. During his acceptance speech for Best Música Urbana Album, he used the moment to make a strong political statement.

"Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say, ICE out," he said, referencing recent US Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions, Complex reported.

"We're not savages, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans."

He continued, addressing the challenges of negativity and division: "It's tough not to hate on these days.

Sometimes we get contaminados [contaminated]. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love."

This Grammy win adds to Bad Bunny's already impressive career. He now holds six Grammy Awards and 17 Latin Grammy Awards, solidifying his place as one of the most influential Latin artists of his generation.

As he rides the wave of Grammy success, the singer is set to perform at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 8, promising fans another unforgettable performance.