Savannah Guthrie did not appear on the "Today" show Monday morning as her family searches for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was reported missing in Arizona over the weekend.

The longtime NBC anchor is stepping away from work as the situation unfolds and authorities continue their search.

During the February 2 broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin addressed the absence, calling it a "deeply personal story."

They shared a statement from Savannah, 54, and her family asking for public support and help.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support," the statement read.

"Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom." The family also thanked law enforcement and urged anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900, NY Post reported.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing around noon on Sunday, February 1, in Tucson, Arizona, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. She was last seen Saturday evening at her home in the Catalina Foothills area. Authorities described her as a "vulnerable adult."

At a news briefing, a sheriff's department spokesperson said the case is troubling. "This is very concerning to us," the official said, adding that Nancy has "no cognitive issues at all" and is "very alert" and "of sound mind."

Guthrie Family Seeks Public Help

Nancy is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Guthrie family confirmed the missing person case in a separate statement to NBC News, saying they are working closely with local law enforcement and are grateful for the support they have received.

According to US Magazine, Savannah has often spoken warmly about her mother on air. In January 2022, she honored Nancy during an episode of "Today" for her 80th birthday, praising her strength and character.

"She's lived a life of integrity and loyalty," Savannah said at the time. "She loves us, her family, fiercely."

Nancy raised Savannah and her two siblings after Savannah's father died of a heart attack when Savannah was 16. In past interviews, Savannah has shared how deeply her parents shaped her life.

Nancy has also appeared on "Today" several times since Savannah joined the show in 2011, becoming a familiar and beloved presence to viewers.