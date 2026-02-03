Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are once again drawing attention after being photographed together just weeks after the actress made clear statements about independence and not needing a man to feel fulfilled.

The 28-year-old "Euphoria" star was seen walking arm-in-arm with Braun, 44, during a casual outing in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

The two appeared relaxed and close as they strolled through the upscale area, fueling fresh talk about their relationship status.

Braun was spotted carrying a grocery bag, adding to the low-key, everyday feel of the sighting.

According to PageSix, Sweeney kept her look simple, wearing a white T-shirt tucked into belted mom jeans, paired with black boots, sunglasses, and a black purse.

Braun dressed casually as well, opting for a white long-sleeve shirt, khaki shorts, and white sneakers. Neither spoke to photographers, and it was unclear where they were headed.

The outing comes shortly after Sweeney shared candid thoughts about relationships during a recent interview with Cosmopolitan.

"I am a boss in my life," she said. "I take control. I go after what I want. I am confident, and I am successful, and I don't actually need a man."

She added that she relies on herself, her close group of girlfriends, and what she called a "team of badass women."

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun hold hands on casual LA stroll after actress said she doesn’t ‘need a man’ https://t.co/gG1D8woSYw pic.twitter.com/YK9ViuRguH — Page Six (@PageSix) February 2, 2026

Sydney Sweeney Stays Open to Love

Sweeney also explained that dating her can be challenging. "It takes a very specific person who can handle the world that comes with" being in a relationship with her, she said.

She recalled a past relationship with someone she liked deeply, noting it ended because he "couldn't handle [her] world."

Despite her strong stance on independence, Sweeney said she remains open to love and new experiences.

She shared that she is interested in someone who can keep up with her active lifestyle, saying she wants a partner who can "climb a mountain" or "go skydiving" with her.

Sweeney and Braun were first linked publicly in June 2025 after they were spotted spending time together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding. Dating rumors grew again in September of that year.

Since then, they have been seen together several times, including jet skiing in Florida and attending a small dinner party with friends, including Usher, last month.

Before Braun, Sweeney was in a long-term relationship with her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino from 2018 until their split in March 2025, DailyMail reported.

Braun, a former music executive, was previously married to Yael Cohen Braun from 2014 to 2022.