Craig Conover is speaking out after a video surfaced of his "Southern Charm" costar Shep Rose loudly weighing in on his breakup with Paige DeSorbo during BravoCon 2025 weekend.

The clip, which spread quickly online, showed Rose making harsh comments about the former couple. Craig says he didn't watch the footage himself — and doesn't plan to.

Craig explained on "Jeff Lewis Live" that his assistant told him about the video the morning after BravoCon ended.

"I purposefully said I don't want to see it," the 36-year-old shared. He added that he only knows "contextually" what was said and reminded listeners that he "wasn't there" when Shep's rant took place. Still, hearing about it was enough to make him frustrated.

Craig said he had a great time at BravoCon and stayed busy all weekend, but he felt disappointed that his and Paige's names were dragged back into the spotlight.

He explained that the breakup wasn't supposed to be a major topic.

"I had nothing but nice things to say about her," he said, noting that he wished Paige could have been at the event because she always enjoyed the fan experience. During one of his BravoCon panels, Craig spoke positively about his three-year relationship with Paige, saying he grew a lot and had "only positive memories."

But Shep, who taped "Watch What Happens Live" the same weekend, shared a very different view.

In the viral clip, he claimed Paige and Craig "made millions of dollars on reality TV's back" before Paige ended things on her podcast, US Magazine reported.

Craig Conover Wishes Shep Rose Had Stayed Quiet

Rose went on to call their relationship "a sham," which sparked boos from the audience and a wave of online reactions.

According to PageSix, Paige didn't stay silent. When the fan account Queens of Bravo posted the video, she jumped into the comments with a short message: "I can lend him some if he needs it?"

While she didn't explain whether she meant followers or something else, fans quickly praised her calm and clever response.

Craig admitted that some of the chatter from the weekend felt "triggering," especially when his name was repeatedly brought up.

He said Shep later told him he was trying to "have his back," but Craig wished the conversation had never happened so publicly.

After more than a decade in the spotlight, Craig thought Shep would know better. "It was a year ago," he said about the breakup. "Why are we still talking about it?"

Paige left "Summer House" earlier this year after seven seasons, while Craig is preparing for Season 11 of "Southern Charm," which premieres November 19.