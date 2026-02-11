In the wake of his death at 48, one final performance from James Van Der Beek is set to reach audiences later this year.

Van Der Beek had recently joined the cast of Elle, the upcoming prequel series to the Legally Blonde universe, developed for Prime Video. The series is scheduled to premiere July 1, 2026, and filming for its first season was already completed prior to his passing.

In the show, Van Der Beek portrays Dean Wilson, the city's ambitious new mayoral candidate who also serves as the local school district superintendent. The role positions him as a key adult authority figure in the story, one likely to challenge and clash with a teenage Elle Woods.

The series centers on a young Elle Woods, played by Lexi Minetree, during her high school years, long before she heads to Harvard Law School. Rather than revisiting the pink-soaked college comedy fans know, Elle explores the formative experiences that shaped the iconic character first introduced in the 2001 film Legally Blonde.

Executive producer Reese Witherspoon, who originated the role of Elle Woods on screen, confirmed earlier that the first season had wrapped production and that the series has already been renewed for a second season. It remains unclear how the creative team will address Van Der Beek's character in future installments.

For longtime fans, the casting felt quietly poetic. Van Der Beek, who became a defining face of late 1990s teen television on Dawson's Creek, was returning to a coming-of-age story centered on youth, ambition, and identity. This time, however, he stepped into a position of power and maturity, playing a political and educational figure navigating a driven young protagonist.

Those close to the production have confirmed that he was able to complete filming for the season before his illness progressed. As a result, Elle will stand as one of his final on-screen appearances.

The cast pay homage to Van Der Beek after the news of his passing broke.

Elle's leading actress Lexi Minetree wrote: "Oh James, words can not express how much you will be missed. Thanks for your strenght of spirit and artistry."

"One of the truly loveliest peple. such an honor to have been a part of his final project and legacy. rest so easy," added Gabby Policano.

When the series premieres on July 1, it will not only introduce a new generation to Elle Woods' origin story. It will also mark a poignant farewell to an actor whose career spanned decades, from teen heartthrob to seasoned performer.

For many viewers, watching him in Elle will carry added weight. What was meant to be another chapter in a long career will now serve as a lasting memory.