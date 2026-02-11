The public first knew him as Dawson Leery on Dawson's Creek. To those closest to him, he was something far more enduring. Above all, a dad of 6.

With the passing of James Van Der Beek at age 48 following a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer, the grief rippling outward begins at home. His wife of 15 years, Kimberly Van Der Beek, shared the news of his death in a statement marked by quiet faith and gratitude, asking for privacy as the family mourns a husband and father who anchored their world.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," wrote Kimberly on social media, revaling the news of his passing.

Married in 2010, James and Kimberly built a life that steadily moved away from Hollywood's intensity and toward something more intentional. In recent years, they relocated to Texas, choosing space, nature, and family rhythm over red carpets. Friends say that shift reflected his priorities. Fame may have introduced him to the world, but fatherhood defined him.

He leaves behind six children: Olivia, 15; Joshua, 13; Annabel, 12; Emilia, 9; Gwendolyn, 7; and Jeremiah, 4. In interviews and social media reflections, Van Der Beek often described parenting as his greatest teacher. He wrote about the humility of raising strong daughters and thoughtful sons. He spoke openly about the fragility of life, especially after the family endured pregnancy losses in previous years. Those experiences, he said, deepened his gratitude for every ordinary moment.

Beyond his wife and children, Van Der Beek is mourned by his parents, Melinda Weber and James William Van Der Beek. Raised in Cheshire, Connecticut, he often credited his mother, a former Broadway dancer, for nurturing his artistic ambition. She supported his early acting pursuits and helped him begin auditioning in New York as a teenager. His father, a business executive and former athlete, instilled discipline and steadiness during the whirlwind years of sudden fame.

He is also survived by his siblings, including his brother Jared and sister Juliana, who shared his early years long before television audiences came to know his name.

In the days following his death, tributes have poured in from colleagues and fans, many recalling his breakout role and later reinventions. Yet those closest to him speak less about career milestones and more about presence. School events attended. Family dinners protected. Mornings made sacred.

For Kimberly and their six children, the loss is immeasurable. The man who once became a cultural symbol of teenage longing ultimately built a private life centered on love, faith, and home. In mourning him, his family holds not the character the world remembers, but the husband who showed up daily and the father who chose them above everything else.

The spotlight fades. The legacy remains, carried forward by the loved ones who knew him best.