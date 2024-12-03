Supermodel Anok Yai has spoken out, offering heartfelt support to fellow model Alex Consani amid the ongoing discussion around Consani's Model of the Year win at the 2024 British Fashion Council Fashion Awards.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Yai shared her feelings and cleared up any misunderstandings about her stance on the matter.

In one post, she expressed her admiration for Consani, writing:

"Alex, I love you and I'm so proud of you. British Fashion Council, thank you, but I don't want it anymore."

She followed up with a bit of deeper reflection on the matter.

"If you've seen the effort Alex has put in, you'd understand how proud I am of her. But Alex can be proud, and I can be exhausted at the same time. It doesn't take away from how much love we have for each other."

These posts appeared shortly after Yai shared a meme referencing Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs, a moment often associated with award show controversies. The timing of the meme led some to speculate whether Anok was expressing frustration over not receiving the accolade herself.

This year marked Yai's second nomination for Model of the Year, following a loss to Paloma Elsesser in 2023.

While these near-misses could be disheartening, Anok's impact on the fashion world remains profound. According to the report, "In the last three years...she's become synonymous with what it means to be a high-fashion model."

Yai has not offered any further commentary on the situation, and Consani has remained mum herself.