James Van Der Beek, the American actor best known for his breakout role as Dawson Leery on Dawson's Creek, has died at the age of 48 after a long battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. His passing was confirmed on February 11, 2026.

Van Der Beek rose to fame in the late 1990s and built a decades-spanning career that included films like Varsity Blues and television roles in Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 and CSI: Cyber. Born in Connecticut in 1977, he began acting as a young adult and became a defining face of teen drama for a generation.

In a statement shared by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, she remembered him as a devoted husband and father. He is survived by Kimberly and their six children. Van Der Beek's family thanked fans for their support and noted the deep love that sustained him through his illness.

Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.

His openness about his cancer journey in recent years helped raise awareness about the disease and the importance of early screening, even among younger adults.

