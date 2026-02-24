Kris Jenner has accused Ray J of running what she describes as a years-long harassment campaign against her daughter Kim Kardashian, according to a legal declaration filed in her ongoing defamation lawsuit.

In the filing, Jenner claims she decided to sue after Ray J made what she called "outrageous and untrue" statements suggesting she and Kim were under federal investigation, TMZ reported.

Jenner wrote that she has never been accused or charged with any crime and strongly rejected the claims.

"To say that my daughter and I are being pursued for doing something worse than Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a horrific lie," she said in the declaration.

Jenner described the dispute as part of a long pattern. She stated that Kim dated Ray J for only a short time but alleged that "over the past two decades" she has watched him "publicly terrorize my daughter by continually talking, and lying, about her in the press to try and keep himself relevant."

According to Jenner, each new statement creates a surge of media attention that brings renewed stress for her family.

Kris Jenner Describes Emotional Toll of Ray J

The filing also outlines the emotional impact Jenner says the situation has had.

She wrote that seeing her daughter endure the cycle of scrutiny has been "extremely difficult," adding that Ray J's recent comments "go too far" and caused her "significant emotional distress."

According to OK Magazine, Jenner said, "My family is of the utmost importance to me. It is deeply painful to watch my daughter experience the stress brought upon her by [Ray J]."

Jenner further claimed the allegations affected her personally, saying she feels "deeply angered, insulted and shaken" and worries the controversy could harm the businesses she has spent decades building.

She noted that she has never previously filed a defamation lawsuit but felt compelled to act because the claims were "inexcusable and deeply painful."

Explaining her decision, Jenner added, "I took this step because I could no longer bear [Ray J's] campaign of harassment against my daughter and my family or to watch my daughter cry again over the lies he's painted about us."

Kim Kardashian has also submitted her own declaration, stating she fears the allegations could damage her goal of becoming a lawyer.