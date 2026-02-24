Nick Reiner spoke briefly in court as he formally pleaded not guilty to charges tied to the deaths of his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and producer Michele Singer Reiner, in a case that could lead to life in prison without parole if he is convicted.

The 32-year-old appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday, Feb. 23, wearing a brown jumpsuit and sporting a shaved head and facial hair.

He smiled briefly when his lawyer approached him. During the hearing, he waived his right to a speedy trial and entered a not-guilty plea. He will remain in custody without bail, and his next preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29.

Nick spoke only a few words during the proceeding. When the judge asked if he understood his decision to waive a fast arraignment, he replied, "Yes, your honor," keeping his response short and direct, Yahoo reported.

Prosecutors have charged him with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances after Rob and Michele were found dead in their California home on Dec. 14, 2025.

The third of Rob Reiner’s four children, Nick Reiner has been held without bail since his arrest hours after his parents were found dead on Dec. 14. https://t.co/QAiwUQpHpq — East Idaho News (@EastIDNews) February 24, 2026

Nick Reiner Faces Life Without Parole

Rob was 78, and Michele was 70. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, both died from "multiple sharp force injuries."

If convicted, Nick faces life behind bars without the possibility of parole, though prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

This was not Nick's first appearance in court since the deaths. He initially appeared on Dec. 17, 2025, wearing a suicide-prevention vest, when his then-attorney said it was too early for him to enter a plea.

According to US Magazine, he returned again on Jan. 7 with a shaved head and appeared emotional as the case moved forward.

The arraignment process was delayed earlier this year after his former lawyer, Alan Jackson, stepped away from the case, citing circumstances that made it impossible for his team to continue.

Jackson said he remained committed to Nick's best interests but could not share details due to legal and ethical limits.

Public defender Kimberly Greene has since taken over his representation.

After the delay, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said prosecutors believe the evidence will lead to a conviction, stating they are confident a jury will find Nick guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.