Jay Manuel, who was the creative director of "America's Next Top Model," has harshly criticized Tyra Banks' depiction in Netflix's new documentary, "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model."

Manuel, who was a judge with Nigel Barker and Miss J Alexander in the docuseries, revealed to Sherri Shepherd on an episode of "Sherri" to be aired on Feb. 24 that the on screen version of Banks was a far cry from the real person he knew.

"We see prepared television Tyra. I know the real woman. I know her struggles. I know what she has fought in this industry," Manuel said, according to Page Six.

The three judges' appearance on "Sherri" marked their first sit-down interview as a group since the documentary premiered. They reflected on the reality show's cultural impact and their complicated relationships with Banks, who now runs her "Smize & Dream" ice cream venture.

Tense History Behind the Camera

Manuel's relationship with Banks reportedly soured after he attempted to leave the show following its eighth cycle in 2007.

He recalled sending an email expressing his desire to depart, to which Banks responded tersely three days later: "I am disappointed."

Manuel told People that after this exchange, all communication ceased. "It should've been the opportunity to have a heart-to-heart, but that did not happen," he said.

Even when Manuel returned for cycle nine, he claimed that Banks would only engage with him when cameras were rolling.

"That was a very strained relationship because she wouldn't talk to me when the cameras weren't rolling, and still, to this day, that really hurts," he told Shepherd. He added that he has yet to receive the promised call from Banks.

Manuel, who remained with the show until 2012, said his time on ANTM came with mixed feelings.

"Do I regret being on 'America's Next Top Model'? Absolutely not. I own it. But I wish I had a better sense of boundaries and the ability to help create a truly safe environment for all of the girls," he told Interview Magazine.

Banks Refused to Address Manuel in the Doc

The Netflix series features other challenges and accomplishments for Banks, but her working relationship with Manuel remained off-limits. Daniel Sivan, who co-directed the doc with Mor Loushy, told Deadline that Banks declined to speak about Manuel, describing the subject as "still painful."

Sivan added, "It wasn't dodging the bullet. It was saying, 'This is still painful.'"

Banks herself limited her comments on Manuel to suggesting she should call him at some point, but no further discussion took place on camera.

Despite this tension, Banks reflected in the documentary on her broader vision for ANTM, describing it as a mission to challenge early-2000s beauty standards.

"It was my payback," she said on "Reality Check," which is now streaming on Netflix.

"You just have a magazine? I have a TV show! And so many people are gonna see way more of this TV show that is gonna show off way more of this TV show than your magazine that is."