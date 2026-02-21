Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has revealed she has stage 1 cervical cancer and says she is likely to undergo a hysterectomy after an upcoming PET scan.

The 38-year-old Jersey Shore star shared the news in a TikTok video posted on Feb. 20, explaining that results from a recent cone biopsy confirmed adenocarcinoma, a type of cervical cancer that starts in the glandular cells of the cervix.

Polizzi said doctors caught the cancer early, calling the diagnosis "obviously not the news I was hoping for, but also not the worst news" because it was detected at stage 1. She stressed that early detection has given her strong treatment options and a good outlook, according to People.

Polizzi told fans that her next major step is a PET scan, which will show whether the cancer has spread beyond her cervix, including to her lymph nodes.

The scan result will guide her treatment plan, but she said she is already leaning toward surgery. "After that, I'm probably going to get the hysterectomy," she explained, noting that her oncologist outlined three main choices: chemotherapy, radiation, or a hysterectomy.

She added that she believes surgery is the "smart choice" and expects to keep her ovaries, though her cervix and uterus would be removed, and some lymph nodes may be taken, depending on what the scan shows, ABCNews4 reported.

The reality star first discussed a cancer scare in January, when she revealed that doctors had found cancerous cells at the top of her cervix after years of abnormal Pap smear results.

That discovery led to further testing, including the cone biopsy that confirmed her stage 1 diagnosis. Polizzi admitted she had delayed some gynecological exams in the past and said that decision now weighs heavily on her.

In her latest update, Polizzi described 2026 as "not panning out how [she] wanted it to," but said she feels "it could be very much worse" because doctors intervened early.

She urged followers, especially women, to stay on top of routine screenings, warning that once cervical cancer advances to stage 2, treatment often requires chemotherapy. "Get your appointments done," she told viewers, using her own experience to push for regular Pap smears and prompt follow-up when test results are abnormal, as per EOnline.