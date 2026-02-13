Lewis Hamilton has addressed questions about his reported romance with Kim Kardashian for the first time after the pair were spotted together at Super Bowl LX.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion was asked about Kardashian during media duties at pre-season testing in Bahrain on Wednesday, February 11.

The question came just days after the two were seen watching the Super Bowl from a private box at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

When asked if he enjoyed the company more than the game, Hamilton kept his answer short and firm. "I'm not commenting on that. That's private," he said.

According to US Magazine, Sky Sports F1 reporter Ted Kravitz later shared more details about the moment. "I can tell you he was asked that in the written press," Kravitz explained.

"He was asked: 'Did you enjoy your company more than the game at the Super Bowl?' And he said: 'It's my private life. I'm not talking about that.' So, that's me told."

One of the most bizârre things I've ever seen is 41year old Lewis Hamilton reportedly dating 45year old Kim Kardashian. Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior was apparently spotted with them yesterday in Paris too. Word is, Kim allegedly paid Lewis $45 million to fake the whole… pic.twitter.com/1yITES8Igc — Li na🌸 (@vahphor) February 3, 2026

Lewis Hamilton Stays Quiet

Kravitz admitted he avoided asking Hamilton about Kardashian directly on camera. "I was only going to ask if Kim was going to become a Tifosi, like all Ferrari fans, but I chickened out," he said, adding that he did not expect Hamilton to reveal anything more, Mirror reported.

Rumors about the pair began earlier this year when they were seen together at the luxury Estelle Manor hotel in the Cotswolds.

Reports said they enjoyed dinner and a couples massage during the visit. They were also later spotted in Paris while Kardashian promoted her Nike SKIMS line.

The Super Bowl appearance marked the first time they were publicly seen together at a major event. Photos showed them dressed in black while watching the game closely from their seats.

A lip-reading expert later claimed Hamilton told Kardashian she would meet his mother one day.

According to the expert, he said, "No I don't take just any girl to my mom, I mean you're gonna meet someday, she is very excited to see you." The clip quickly spread online.