Heather McComb, ex-wife of late actor James Van Der Beek, shared a heartfelt tribute Thursday, reflecting on her enduring bond with the "Dawson's Creek" star and encouraging donations to support his family.

According to PageSix, Van Der Beek, 48, passed away Wednesday after a battle with colorectal cancer, leaving behind his wife Kimberly and six children: Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 9, Gwendolyn, 7, and Jeremiah, 4.

McComb, who was married to Van Der Beek from 2003 to 2009, described the loss as heartbreaking.

"Thank you for everyone who has reached out. I appreciate and feel all your love. I am heartbroken over the loss of beloved James," McComb wrote on Instagram.

She added that her thoughts were with Kimberly, the children, and Van Der Beek's extended family, calling them "incredible" and noting how deeply he loved them.

Accompanying her tribute was a black-and-white photo from her 21st birthday, taken before "Dawson's Creek" premiered.

McComb wrote, "This is how I will always see James—innocent, kind and pure of heart. What a journey we shared over the years. I sit here in immense gratitude for the special connection, friendship and love that James and I shared that has endured through decades."

Dawson's Creek Stars Honor James Van Der Beek

McComb reflected on Van Der Beek's character, describing him as a "beautiful soul filled with so much light, love, talent, humor, depth, sensitivity, knowledge and a deep love of God."

She emphasized his humility despite his many gifts, writing, "Always searching, always growing, always going deeper, always chasing things outside his comfort zone."

She also praised Kimberly, noting the couple's love and partnership. "How [Kimberly] showed up for him with such grace is so beautiful and something I will forever admire," McComb wrote, highlighting the actor's devotion to his family, People reported.

In addition to honoring Van Der Beek, McComb encouraged fans to help his family through a GoFundMe page. "James' family meant everything to him. Please help cover them during this difficult season," she said.

A fundraiser organized by the actor's friends on Wednesday has quickly gained momentum, raising more than $1.5 million in donations within a short period.

Van Der Beek was first diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023 and publicly shared his condition in November 2024. Kimberly announced his passing via Instagram, stating he "passed peacefully this morning" and describing his final days as filled with "courage, faith, and grace."

McComb concluded her post with a personal farewell: "I love you James. I know you had a lot of loved ones up there welcoming you home. God bless you. Till we meet again, you sweet soul you. Prayers up."