Joe Rogan is speaking out after his name appeared in files connected to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. During a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan made it clear he never met Epstein and never planned to.

"Jeffrey Epstein was trying to meet with me. And I was like, what? Like, no thanks," Rogan said while talking with guest Cheryl Hines. He added firmly, "It's not even a possibility that I would've ever went, especially after I Googled him."

Emails released in the so-called Epstein Files show that in 2017, Epstein contacted physicist Lawrence Krauss after Krauss appeared on Rogan's podcast.

In the email, Epstein asked if Krauss could introduce him to Rogan. Krauss reportedly agreed to try, but Rogan said he never followed through.

Looking back at the request, Rogan reacted strongly. "I was like, bitch are you high? Like, what the f**k are you talking about?" he said on the podcast, Yahoo reported.

He stressed that once he learned more about Epstein, there was no reason to even consider a meeting.

Joe Rogan Calls Jeffrey Epstein "Very Clever"

Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking and had previously served time in prison, died by suicide in jail in 2019.

Since then, documents connected to his case have named many public figures, though being named does not mean wrongdoing.

According to RollingStone, Rogan explained that he had no interest in meeting Epstein unless he were "a guy who is sucking up to the rich and powerful."

He said some people enjoy being close to famous or wealthy individuals, even if they do not gain anything from it.

"Some people get intoxicated by being in a circle of rich and powerful people," Rogan noted. "They just want to be around them."

He also described Epstein as "very clever" for building connections with well-known and respected figures.

Rogan suggested that being surrounded by powerful people could make others feel more comfortable, even if they did not know the full story.