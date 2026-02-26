Sofia Franklyn has sparked fresh buzz around her past feud with Alex Cooper after revealing the bold cover of her upcoming memoir, "Daddy Issues," which appears to cut her former co-host out of the picture — literally.

The cover, released Wednesday, features a throwback photo of the two women from December 2018, during the early days of their hit podcast Call Her Daddy.

However, Cooper's face has been visibly removed with scissors, leaving only part of her blonde hair and outfit in the frame, Page Six reported.

The image quickly fueled online speculation that Franklyn was making a pointed statement about their very public fallout.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Franklyn explained that she explored several ideas before choosing the striking design.

"For the cover, we played with the idea of using a picture of me from childhood to emphasize the way my story is deeper than what the internet knows, but that didn't feel right," she said.

"I needed the cover to tell a story beyond the title 'Daddy Issues.' It's jarring, and it's meant to be."

i am so happy to hear sofia franklyn is writing a book covering the call her daddy mess. business aside, that girl was done so dirty and it’s genuinely a blessing she didn’t end her life given the sudden rise in fame followed by global discarding she faced at the hands of her… pic.twitter.com/T66XJBItPb — 𝑺𝒕✩𝒓𝒈𝒊𝒓𝒍 | CELEBRITY ASTROLOGER (@yungkalez) February 25, 2026

Sofia Franklyn Opens Up About 2020 Exit

The memoir, set for release on Nov. 10 through Simon & Schuster, promises to dive into Franklyn's version of events surrounding her split from Cooper and her departure from "Call Her Daddy" in 2020.

"Six years ago, I was reeling from an experience I didn't understand," Franklyn said. "I needed to grow up and be free of ego as much as possible."

According to US Magazine, Franklyn, 33, and Cooper, 31, rose to fame in 2018 when their candid sex-and-relationships podcast became a breakout success under Barstool Sports.

At the time, the two were roommates in New York City and built a fast-growing fan base with their unfiltered conversations.

Tensions surfaced in 2020 during contract renegotiations with Barstool founder Dave Portnoy. Cooper ultimately accepted a deal that included ownership of the podcast, while Franklyn declined and exited the show.

Cooper continued hosting solo and later secured major deals, including a reported $60 million agreement with Spotify in 2021 and a $125 million deal with SiriusXM.

Franklyn launched her own podcast, Sofia with an F, later that year. Over time, both women have publicly addressed their strained partnership, each offering different perspectives.