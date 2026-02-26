Actress and singer Hilary Duff is opening up about how she handled her divorce from former NHL player Mike Comrie, saying her main focus was protecting their young son, Luca.

Speaking on the Feb. 25 episode of the Call Her Daddy, Duff, 38, shared how she knew her marriage was over and why she chose to move forward while Luca was still very young.

"It just got to a point where it wasn't going to be," Duff said. "We're not together anymore, so obviously it was bad enough that it just wasn't working."

Duff and Comrie married in 2010 and welcomed Luca in 2012. They separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce two years later.

At the time, their son was not yet 2 years old. Duff admitted that deciding to end the marriage was painful, especially because of her own childhood experience.

"My parents went through such a bad divorce," she said, explaining that she wanted a different path for her family, US Magazine reported.

She worked hard to keep things peaceful. Instead of quick custody exchanges, Duff said they would spend time together as a family.

"Every time we would trade, it wouldn't just be a drop-off, pick-up situation. We would go to the park and hang out, or go have a meal," she explained. "It was really important to me in a way that Luca could feel comfy."

Hilary Duff Calls Divorce a 'Scary Time'

According to People, Duff said the emotional part was difficult. "It was a really scary time to just not want to f--- up your kid," she shared.

"You put all of your stuff aside, and I had to deal with all of that later to just make sure that he was OK."

She added that she believed ending the marriage earlier would be easier on Luca than waiting until he was older and more aware.

"If Luca can not remember this and have two lives that exist, that he can be happy in and feel secure in, I think we're winning," she said.

Duff also encouraged others going through divorce to seek help and stand up for themselves.

"You've got to fight for yourself, and it doesn't matter that you have kids. Your kids are going to be OK. You just have to show them that you also matter," she said.

After her split from Comrie, Duff found love again with musician Matthew Koma. The couple married in 2019 and share three daughters together.