Actress Halle Berry, a longtime sex icon and star of movies like Catwoman, opened up about her personal life and how it has changed as she has aged.

In an interview aired Feb. 24 on the podcast Sex With Emily, Berry discussed how aging brought her a new sense of confidence in her relationships, especially with her fiancé, musician Van Hunt. After three marriages, Berry emphasized that she now prioritizes her own needs and comfort in the bedroom.

"Because with age comes this I have zero f-cks to give attitude, right? We're just done worrying about everybody else's feelings," Berry said. She explained that the hormone oxytocin, often called the "love hormone," decreases with age, which she believes has helped her stop caring about others' expectations during intimacy.

Berry described how she now openly communicates with her partner about what feels good and what does not. "I can now say to my partner, 'Here's what I want. Here's what I don't want. This feels good. This does not,'" she said.

The Oscar-winning actress also highlighted the importance of mutual satisfaction, rejecting the idea of faking pleasure to protect a partner's ego. "That's putting his needs before our own," Berry said. "Now I don't do that anymore. I'm like, no, I come first like you come first to you."

Her openness, as per Atlanta Black Star, drew mixed reactions from fans on social media. Some criticized her for sharing intimate details publicly, predicting it could harm her relationship. Others praised her honesty and said her perspective was overdue.

Berry and Hunt, a Grammy-winning artist, have been together since 2020 and recently announced their engagement during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Halle Berry Reflects on Risky 'Monster's Ball' Sex Scene That Could Have Ended Her Career

Berry also recently shared insights about filming a pivotal sex scene in the 2001 film "Monster's Ball," which earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress and made her the first African American woman to win in that category.

On the "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend" podcast, Berry, as per Fox News described the scene as a career gamble. "People around me said... it had a big red light on it," she said about the nudity and intimacy involved. "I felt like this was either gonna be one of the best things I ever did or it would end my career."

At the time, Berry believed she had little to lose by taking on the role in a small indie film. "If this ends my career, then I'm ending my own career on my own beliefs," she explained.

Despite winning the Oscar, Berry said it did not immediately change the trajectory of her career. "That Oscar didn't necessarily change the course of my career," she told *The Cut*. She noted ongoing challenges with Hollywood's casting biases regarding Black actresses and films.

Berry will turn 60 this year and said she still embraces risks in her career because she feels empowered by her past choices.