Johnny Depp quietly stepped in to help a friend during his most difficult months. According to sources, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor offered ailing "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane a home in Los Angeles with a flexible pay-what-you-can arrangement after Dane was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in April 2025.

"Eric [had] one less thing to worry about," an insider told Page Six. Dane was "living basically rent-free in one of the homes Johnny owns above the Sunset Strip.

He told Eric to pay whatever he could or — couldn't for rent." Depp and Dane, the source said, had known each other for years through mutual friends.

"Johnny wanted to do what he could to ease the financial burden," the insider added.

Dane lost his battle with ALS on Thursday at age 53.

In a statement to TMZ, his family said, "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always."

Dane's Battle with ALS and Advocacy Work

After announcing his diagnosis, Dane experienced rapid progression of the disease, losing use of his right arm by June 2025.

"My left side is functioning, my right side has completely stopped working," he told Diane Sawyer on "Good Morning America." "I feel like maybe a couple more months and I won't have my left hand either. It's sobering."

Despite the challenges, Dane continued to work and advocate. He joined the board of directors at Target ALS, supporting research for treatments and a cure, and appeared in an episode of "Brilliant Minds" as a firefighter battling ALS.

In January, he was forced to cancel his appearance at the ALS Network's Champions for Cures and Care Gala due to the physical realities of the disease.

Depp's generosity extended beyond Dane. The actor also offered a similar flexible arrangement to Mickey Rourke after the actor faced eviction for nearly $60,000 in unpaid rent.

A source told Page Six that "as of yet, Mickey hasn't accepted the offer."

How Former 'Grey's Anatomy' Costars Supported Dane

When Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025, several of his former "Grey's Anatomy" castmates publicly reached out to support him. Patrick Dempsey, 60, who played Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd, told Parade he continued texting Dane months after the announcement.

"I spoke to him a few weeks ago. I've been texting with him," Dempsey said, adding he had tried to cast Dane in his new thriller "Memory of a Killer."

"Unfortunately, the progression of his disease made it virtually impossible. But I was happy to see that he was here in Toronto working on, I think, another medical drama [Brilliant Minds]."

Ellen Pompeo, 56, who starred opposite Dane for years, recalled her immediate outreach after learning of his diagnosis.

"As soon as I heard about his diagnosis, I texted him, and I said, 'I'm here if you want to speak,'" Pompeo said.

"And my phone rang 30 seconds later." She added that she offered to help with "whatever you need, however I can help. I love you. I'm really proud of you. I love you so much and I am honored to get to speak about you today."

Kate Walsh also spoke about Dane's ALS journey, calling it "heartbreaking" and emphasizing the cast's continued support.

"It's so painful. It's really sad. I haven't been in touch with him, but I've reached out and sent my love and support and strength. It's so heartbreaking," she told Variety.

Walsh described Dane as "such a beautiful person and such an incredible man," adding, "I've had other friends that have battled with this disease, and it's just horrific. So my heart goes out to him. I keep him, his family, his girls, in my prayers."

Eric Dane's Final Days

Throughout his illness, Dane remained devoted to his family.

In April 2025, he told PEOPLE he was "grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter." ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, progressively paralyzes muscles and eventually leads to death, a fate also faced by figures such as Stephen Hawking and singer Roberta Flack.