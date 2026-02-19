Ari Graynor and newcomer Dylan Ennis have joined the cast of "The White Lotus" season 4, which will be set in France and filmed later this year.

HBO's hit anthology series from creator Mike White is expanding its ensemble again as it moves to a European setting for its fourth season. Graynor, known for projects including "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," and Ennis, a rising actor making his breakthrough in the series, are the latest additions to the growing roster.

Their specific roles are still being kept under wraps, in keeping with the show's usual secrecy around character details ahead of filming, according to Deadline.

Season 4 will unfold in France, with the story expected to span Paris and multiple locations along the French Riviera. Production is scheduled to use luxury hotels, including the 19th‑century Château de La Messardière in Saint‑Tropez, as key backdrops.

As in previous seasons, the new installment will follow a group of wealthy guests and hotel staff over the course of a week, exploring class tension, bad behavior, and uneasy power dynamics in an upscale resort setting, HypeBeast reported.

Graynor and Ennis join a previously announced ensemble that includes Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka, Steve Coogan, Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina, and Sandra Bernhard.

"The White Lotus" has become one of HBO's flagship dramas, earning multiple Emmy nominations and wins for its first three seasons and helping launch and relaunch several actors' careers. The series remains one of the network's most-watched and most-discussed scripted titles.

Filming on the new season is expected to run from late April through October in France, though HBO has not yet announced a premiere date. Mike White is once again writing and directing. HBO is keeping further plot details under wraps for now, including how the new setting and ensemble will connect to the show's previous chapters, as per CBR.