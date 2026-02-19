In his recent TV appearance, Miss J Alexander said Tyra Banks contacted him after his stroke, but still has not visited him in person, despite their decades-long relationship from "America's Next Top Model."

On Sherri Shepherd's daytime show "Sherri," the 67-year-old runway coach reflected on the 2022 stroke that left him in a coma and unable to walk or talk. He shared that many friends, including Angela Bassett, Alfre Woodard, George Lopez, and former "ANTM" colleagues Jay Manuel and Nigel Barker, showed up to support him during his recovery.

When Shepherd asked about Banks, he said she did reach out when the stroke happened, but acknowledged that she has not come to see him, according to TMZ.

Alexander has also opened up about his health journey in the Netflix docuseries "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model." He revealed he suffered a stroke on Dec. 27, 2022, spent about five weeks in a coma, and then began a long period of rehabilitation. On "Sherri," he walked onstage without a wheelchair and told viewers he remains focused on therapy and rebuilding his strength.

Their strained relationship follows a professional split that played out publicly when Alexander, Manuel, and Barker were removed from "America's Next Top Model" in 2012 as the show revamped its judging panel, E! Online reported.

In the recent docuseries, the three said they felt hurt and "betrayed" by how their exits were handled, while Banks claimed network bosses pushed for the change and that delivering the news was "some of the hardest" of her career. Alexander recalled that Banks sent him birthday flowers just days before he was told he would not be returning, a moment he described as especially painful.​

Alexander and Banks' connection goes back to her early days in fashion, when he helped train her runway walk before they reunited on "America's Next Top Model." When Banks launched the series in 2003, she brought him in as a runway coach and later as a judge, and he went on to appear in most of the show's first 22 cycles, as per Today.