During a recent episode of "Live With Kelly and Mark," Kelly Ripa urged her young fans to reconsider their decision to use cosmetic injectables, providing a straightforward warning about Botox.

The conversation began as Ripa and her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, discussed aging and facial expressions. Consuelos read from a study on air. "We're not quite there yet, we're not grannies or grandfathers yet, but older people are better at reading people's facial expressions than younger people," he said.

He then offered his own take on the generational divide. "That's true. Because people, kids these days are just doing this," he added while pretending to stare into a phone. "How could they read facial expressions if it's not on TikTok or Instagram?"

Ripa agreed with the broader point about screen time. "I haven't seen a facial expression on a young person in quite some time. It's usually just the face in the phone," she joked.

The discussion shifted when Ripa raised concerns about cosmetic procedures and their effect on expression.

"Although, I will say that the grandmas and grandpas may not be as good at reading expressions now because people, another article I read, are delving into Botox younger and younger. Which to me is wild. It's wild. It's like you haven't even — life hasn't even hit you yet," she declared. "You are going to make yourself look older. These are my opinions, again."

Ripa then clarified when she believes Botox treatments may be more appropriate. "I feel like Botox should be a thing when every one of your coworkers or all of your friend group are saying, 'You didn't sleep again last night, huh?' And you got a full night of sleep. Then, that's the time. That's when you know it's the time," she quipped.

Consuelos followed up with a question about whether younger generations are reacting to less expressive faces. "So they're looking at frozen faces you think?" he asked.

Ripa responded playfully. "Yeah, so I don't know what they're reading," she replied, adding, "Maybe grandparents have dog-like sense, they can smell it more than see it."

The comments add to Ripa's previously candid discussions about her own cosmetic journey. In a February 2025 episode of her podcast, she revealed she receives Botox injections three times a year.

Her latest remarks, highlighting Botox warning concerns and cosmetic procedures among younger fans, have sparked conversation online about aging naturally and beauty standards.

In separate news, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos said an emotional goodbye to their longtime Live With Kelly and Mark studio after 37 years, PEOPLE reports. The couple reflected on raising their three children backstage at the Upper West Side location, with Consuelos saying, "Our kids grew up here," and Ripa explaining they truly "grew up in this building, in these four walls."

Ripa also shared that bringing her children to work allowed her to balance motherhood and her career at a time when maternity leave "was not really a thing."

The studio also holds special meaning for the couple's love story, as they reunited there in 1996 before eloping to Las Vegas. "So we owe a lot to this place. And it's going to be hard to replicate," Ripa said.