Alexis Ohanian, husband of tennis legend Serena Williams, addressed social media criticism over his wife's appearance after recent family photos circulated online.

Per Atlanta Black Star, Ohanian responded to people upset about Williams' lighter skin tone in pictures from her sister Venus Williams' wedding. He posted on X (formerly Twitter ): "Where are all the comments from idiots who don't understand how photography lighting works?"

Where are all the comments from idiots who don’t understand how photography lighting works. https://t.co/aQ1CwL3ZjK — Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) January 6, 2026

The business owner added, "Or: photos from the same event can look different based on lighting."

In December 2024, Serena Williams herself responded to similar accusations, saying that she does not bleach her skin. "I do not bleach my skin," she said during an Instagram Live session. "I'm a dark Black woman, and I love who I am, and I love how I look."

Williams, Ohanian, and their daughters, 8-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and 1-year-old Adira River Ohanian, were in the couple's family photos.

Williams called it a happy moment. "Joy does not always roar, sometimes it whispers. It [is] important to savor those sweet moments... I love this picture, so I wanted to share it with you."

People online have backed Ohanian's defense of Williams. One fan said, "Listen, Alexis DOES NOT play about his wife." Another praised his loyalty, saying, "He stays 10 toes behind his wife, and I love that for her!""

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, who questioned Williams' public appearances, has previously criticized the couple. In October 2025, Ohanian jokingly confronted Smith, asking, ""You hadn't been married before, right?" His comment was in response to Smith's unsolicited advice about his marriage.

Their overwhelming love and support for each other, especially in dealing with the hate directed at them by others, is evident in how they affectionately express their love for their families online and support one another.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams is making waves with a bold new style, posting Instagram photos in a black lace dress, blazer, and high-waisted underwear, Rain Drops Media reports. The striking ensemble, set against a dramatic backdrop, drew praise from fans for her confidence and daring fashion choices.

Her longtime glam team, including stylist Kesha McLeod, hairstylist Angela Meadows, and makeup artist Pauline Briscoe, received recognition for crafting the look. Fans encouraged her to keep working with the team that understands her evolving style.

Raidrops Media highlighted that Williams' post, captioned "Lace me up and lead the way," may mark a new, bolder chapter in her public image.