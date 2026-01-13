Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph made a rare public appearance together Sunday night when they stepped out for a Golden Globes afterparty in Los Angeles, keeping their fast-growing romance mostly low-key but hard to miss.

The pair arrived side by side after the 2026 Golden Globe Awards and appeared relaxed and happy as cameras followed their exit.

While they avoided public displays of affection, their comfort with each other was clear.

According to PageSix, Powell, 37, wore a blue velvet tuxedo with a bow tie, while Randolph, 28, turned heads in a black dress with a side cut-out.

At one point, they left together in the same car, with Powell in the front seat and Randolph riding in the back.

Their appearance stood out because the couple has largely kept their relationship private despite months of growing attention.

Powell also spent part of the evening with his mother, Cyndy, whom he brought as his date to the awards ceremony.

Seeing Randolph join Powell after the event made the night feel like a quiet but meaningful step forward.

Dating rumors around Powell and Randolph began in November, when a TikTok video showed them line dancing together at Broken Spoke, a famous dance hall in Austin, Texas.

The two were seen holding each other close and smiling as they danced, quickly sparking talk of a romance.

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph's Cozy Miami Getaway

A source later described them as "super cute together and looked quite happy," a detail that still seems to ring true months later, People reported.

Since then, the pair has been spotted together several times. They posed at an event celebrating Brad Pitt's film "F1" in December and later spent time together in Miami.

During that trip, they enjoyed a night out at Papi Steakhouse before returning to their hotel.

An insider observed that the two appeared "very, very into each other" and seemed to be "moving very fast."

Their Miami stop was reportedly brief, as they continued on to a longer vacation in St. Barts.

There, Powell and Randolph were seen socializing with friends, including Miles Teller, Keleigh Teller, and Nina Dobrev, at a beach club ahead of New Year's.

Powell, who was nominated at this year's Golden Globes for his role in "Chad Powers," was last publicly linked to Gigi Paris, with whom he split in 2023.

Randolph stars in "Landman" and has several upcoming projects, including the next Scream film.